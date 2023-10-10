New tool provides easy access to local hazards information - Environment Southland

Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 - 09:47

A new online tool providing easy access to Southland’s natural hazards information has been launched.

Environment Southland’s policy and planning team leader, Gavin Gilder said the Natural Hazards Portal was developed in response to the increasing number of enquiries for risk information on local natural hazards.

"The online portal is home to a range of natural hazards information that will be useful for people looking into purchasing property or just with an interest in knowing more about their current risks."

The Natural Hazards Portal provides users with an interactive experience by simply searching an address to find information around flooding, historic flood photographs, coastal hazards including tsunami risk, and earthquake related risks such as ground shaking amplification, liquefaction susceptibility and active faults.

Staff provide property specific comments on natural hazards in response to various enquiries from the public.

"This online tool is designed to be self-service, making it faster and simpler for the requestor. If more detailed information is required it can be requested online through an enquiry form within the portal."

Requests include due diligence enquiries from potential land purchasers or their lawyers, purchasers/owners wanting information for their insurance companies, architectural designers submitting building consent applications, and consultants applying for subdivision and land use consents.

In addition to the Hazards Portal, two web applications have also been created for people to view and use both the LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) data, and the 2023 rural and urban imagery collection. These datasets cover the majority of Southland, with more being added as it becomes available.

Providing this information online means that adding new information and data as it becomes available will be much simpler.

The Natural Hazards Portal can be accessed from the Environment Southland website - www.es.govt.nz Southland 3D map and profile tool (arcgis.com) - A 3D app where people can visualise the LiDAR data underneath the new imagery, and also find the elevation profile of a section of land, by using the built-in tool - useful for multiple planning applications as well as general interest.

Southland contours and elevation (arcgis.com) - A 2D app where people can click on any point to get the exact height from the LiDAR data. It also contains 1 metre contours derived from the same source.