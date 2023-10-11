DairyNZ welcomes experienced farmers to its board

Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 - 12:49

DairyNZ’s Board of Directors today welcomed a new dairy farmer member, Cameron Henderson, and saw current chair Jim van der Poel re-elected at the organisation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Te Awamutu.

DairyNZ chief financial officer Robyn Marsh said Cameron Henderson and Jim van der Poel will play a key role as directors representing farmers on the board.

"Cameron and Jim are motivated and driven dairy leaders who will have an important role supporting the leadership and direction of DairyNZ, and dairy farming in New Zealand," says Robyn.

"We would also like to acknowledge all the farmers who were candidates this year. It is great to have that level of commitment and engagement to serve the sector."

Cameron and Jim are two of five farmer-elected directors along with three board-appointed directors on DairyNZ’s board.

DairyNZ chair Jim van der Poel also acknowledged and thanked departing board member Colin Glass, who didn’t seek re-election, for his significant leadership on DairyNZ’s board.

"Colin made an outstanding contribution, with his expertise and support for the past six years being invaluable - particularly through a period of massive change in the sector. We wish him well with his next ventures."

At the AGM, Mary-Anne Macleod was confirmed as an appointed director for another term, while Robbie Byars was also elected unopposed to the Directors’ Remuneration Committee.

Jim also discussed the challenging and busy year farmers have faced, including inflation and regulation issues, while highlighting some of the successes.

"There is no doubt it has been a challenging year but, despite this, our farmers remain committed to delivering for their teams, families, animals and land. We produce world class products and should be incredibly proud of that," says Jim.

"DairyNZ is working with farmers to help them manage the current economic climate, so our sector can work through current cost pressures and continue producing high-quality products long-term.

"We will also continue to work hard to find fair and practical solutions on issues that matter, advocacy on your behalf, including a solution to emissions that is better for farmers than the Emissions Trading Scheme."

The AGM also covered some of the latest science DairyNZ has underway to support farmers long-term, including plantain and NZAEL.

DairyNZ’s chair will be confirmed at the next board meeting, in two weeks’ time.

For more information on DairyNZ’s Annual Report, visit dairynz.co.nz/agm.