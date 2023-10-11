'Outgoing CE Stephen Parry likely to continue in the role replacement is appointed'

Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 - 13:36

Outgoing Gore District Council Chief Executive Stephen Parry is likely to continue in the role until his replacement is appointed.

The Council last night resolved to appoint Mr Parry as interim chief executive during the recruitment of a new chief executive. Mr Parry resigned last month and was due to finish on Tuesday 31 October.

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell said the terms and conditions of Mr Parry’s employment as interim chief executive have yet to be agreed upon.

The Council meets tomorrow, in committee, to consider potential recruitment agencies to undertake the search for a new chief executive.