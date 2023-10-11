Thousands of Aucklanders will stop work this week - First Union

Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 - 15:38

WHAT:

Thousands of Aucklanders will attend national Stop Work meetings this week, with hundreds of union members from the retail, finance, transport, logistics and manufacturing sectors expected at the largest Auckland Central branch meeting on Thursday, where the Prime Minister and James Shaw, co-leader of the Green Party, will address FIRST Union members ahead of Saturday’s election date.

WHEN:

Media are invited to attend from 11:20am, Thursday 12th October

WHERE:

East Lounge, Mount Smart Stadium, 2 Beasley Ave, Penrose, Auckland

WHY:

Dennis Maga, FIRST Union General Secretary, said that this election campaign, progress on Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs) was under threat after years of bipartisan work by union delegates and officials to develop a world-leading framework for future industry-wide pay negotiations.

"It’s increasingly clear that the election presents a choice between continuing our progress on FPAs for bus drivers and supermarket workers or throwing it all away in the face of a few bad faith arguments from those firmly in the pocket of large employers and yearning for days past," said Mr Maga.

"We’re helping to rebuild key industries like forestry, transport and manufacturing, but important progress on contractor law reform is being called into question by far-right ideologues who will always favour a one-sided employment relationship without security or fair pay for workers."

"Conversely, we’re achieving robust wage settlements across the board and enjoying better relations with the vast majority of employers than ever before, with many fundamentally changing their approach post-Covid and truly appreciating the value of their essential workers."

"Our Stop Work meetings around the country so far have been vigorous and enthusiastic, and we’re inviting the Prime Minister and other representatives to remind our Auckland Central members why their vote could be the difference between further progress or a great regression after this Saturday."

Notes:

FIRST Union members receive paid time off to attend their branch’s annual Stop Work meeting, which is held to reflect on the year’s successes and challenges, share ideas and bargaining strategies, vote on member-led remits, elect officers and plan for the year ahead. Over 30 Stop Work meetings have been held around Aotearoa since the beginning of August 2023. Workers First, the union’s regular newsletter, recently asked the parties to respond to several key policy issues for FIRST Union members and compiled the results in the latest issue, available here. FIRST Union has been working alongside ActionStation during the election campaign to #triplethevote for Fair Pay Agreements, and recently launched the 'Stop Bankflation' report