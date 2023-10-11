Otago Polytechnic | Te Pukenga hosts 2023 Neuroability Symposium

|
Otago Polytechnic | Te PÅ«kenga is hosting the 2023 Neuroability Symposium at its Dunedin Campus on 12-13 October.
Organised by the Otago Polytechnic Neurodiversity Community of Practice, and supported by Ako Aotearoa, the two-day event builds on the success of the inaugural symposium, held in November 2021, which brought together presenters for a half-day session of sharing stories and knowledge.
"Now, two years later, we are once again celebrating knowledge and experience of neurodiversity in tertiary education," co-organiser Rachel van Gorp says.
"For many of us, this is a very personal space; our lived experience makes being different very real - and we welcome all those stories here at our symposium."
Themes at this year’s symposium include:
Strengths
and Superpowers of Neurodiverse learners/Äkonga and educators/kaiako
Creating
Neurodiverse-friendly learning environments: face-to-face/kanohi ki te
kanohi and online/o te mahi ako tuihono.
Executive
function: challenges, accommodations and approaches that support learning
Universal
design for learning and accessibility, and how it relates to Neurodiversity.
