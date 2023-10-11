New study into the safety and regulations of autonomous vehicles

Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 - 22:00

The future challenges of autonomous vehicles (AVs) is the subject of new research which has just been announced.

The funding has been awarded to the University of Portsmouth and University of West London by the ASIS Foundation, and will investigate AV security and regulations.

The project aims to address critical questions regarding the effectiveness of current regulatory frameworks and standards for governing the secure and safe expansions of AV use over the next decade. Additionally, it will explore how these regulations respond to threats, risks and opportunities in the security sector.

The use of AVs has seen significant growth since the late 1990’s, with vehicles being integrated into various systems including transportation, defence and surveillance, and incorporating biometric data recognition, safety, and cyber security.

The research will offer a full evaluation of the diverse challenges associated with AV deployment, including an assessment of current legal and ethical environments in civil and military settings, identification of existing regulatory frameworks, exploration of new regulations and analysis of potential threats related to state and commercial intellectual property theft.

Professor Peter Lee, Director of Security and Risk Research and Innovation at the University of Portsmouth, says: "AVs have taken the world by storm in recent years, with popularity outstripping knowledge.

"Technology has moved so fast, so it has been hard for security and regulators to keep up. As the use of AI in machines continues to evolve, critical issues such as human-machine interaction, predictability, trustworthiness, accountability, and responsibility are taking centre stage.

"But the progress in this domain has been uneven, with no global standards in sight. This new research will enable us to bridge the gap and understand what the future considerations and solutions could be."

Researchers will develop a comprehensive guide for security practitioners, which will equip them with the tools to navigate the regulations, standards and industry frameworks of AVs. It will include AV development for land, sea and air applications.

The approval of funding for this important research project marks a significant step towards enhancing the understanding of AV regulation and security. The researchers are committed to increasing our understanding of this complex and rapidly evolving field, ultimately contributing to safer and more secure autonomous vehicle technology.