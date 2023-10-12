'Back by popular demand, the smash-hit holiday crowd-pleaser returns to CTC'

Thursday, 12 October, 2023 - 06:07

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is thrilled to announce the complete cast and creative team for the hotly-anticipated return engagement of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, which will run from November 7, 2023-January 7, 2024 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Featuring a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin, the production will once again be directed by CTC’s Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius with choreography by Linda Talcott Lee. The production is adapted from How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss.

This is the 11th time CTC has produced this show, which they originally commissioned and premiered in 1994. It also marks the sixth time CTC Company Member Reed Sigmund will portray The Grinch. This will also be the final production of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! for director Peter C. Brosius, who will be departing CTC after 27 years, on June 30, 2024 at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 Season.

"We are thrilled to bring back to the stage Dr Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!," said Artistic Director Peter Brosius. "This nationally acclaimed musical which was commissioned and then premiered at Children’s Theatre Company has delighted millions with its story of the possibility of change and the power of community. Dr Seuss showed us that we all have the possibility of opening our hearts, welcoming others and creating a holiday that is all about the joys of coming together. We are so excited to share this hilarious and moving tale with you all."

A miserly and miserable, ever-so-cantankerous Grinch has observed the despicable Christmas joy of the Whos with disdain, from a distance, for decades. Enough! In this beloved holiday favorite, filled with music and Seussian rhymes, he plots the greatest heist imaginable-stealing the very thing they love the most! Until, that is, the smallest of the Whos, tiny Cindy Lou, extends a hand. Through the combination of kindness and community, we witness not only a change in the course of Who-History, but the size and capacity of the old green guy’s heart.

"11 years ago, Peter Brosius and I set off on our first joyous joint journey to Whoville," said Reed Sigmund. "And it has now become a tradition and adventure that I eagerly await, and hope for, each holiday season. The entire experience is one of thrilling and complex transformation! I get to transform from a Christmas-loving, middle-aged man into a green, hairy, hateful beast! And that grinchy beast gets to transform into a loving soul possessing more humanity than many humans. I’m so proud to be a part of this story and so excited to share it with families once again! I hope to see you near the home of the Who’s soon!"

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! runs November 7, 2023, through January 7, 2024, in the UnitedHealth Group Stage. This show is best for all ages. Tickets can be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/grinch or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.

The Adult Cast of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! features Reed Sigmund- as The Grinch, Dean Holt- as Old Max, Mitchell Douglas- as JP Who, Autumn Ness- as Mama Who, Adam Qualls- as Grandpa Who, Suzie Juul- as Grandma Who, and Janely Rodriguez- as Betty Lou Who.

The Adult Who Ensemble includes Antonisia Collins, Jerry Drake-, and Keegan Robinson.

The Student Cast of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! features Audrey Mojica and Matthew Woody alternating as Young Max, Elsa Dungan-Hawks and Monica Xiong alternating as Cindy Lou Who, Dallas Downey as Danny Who, Mollie Allen as Annie Who, Evey Chadwick as Brother Boo/Mini Max, and Chloe Hu as Who Ensemble/Mini Grinch.

The Student Who Ensemble includes Amir Byrd, Evan Decker, Chloe Lou Erickson, Maya Haugen, Mena Koch, El Kost, Brooks Hugstad-Vaa Leer, Junia Morrow, Liam Beck O’Sullivan, and Kaitlyn Ann Rudolf.

The Adult Understudies include Ronnie Allen, Angela Steele, Jack Strub, and Abigail Walker.

The Student Understudies include Ariana Calzadillas, Cameron Foster, Cortez Foster, Adelyn Frost, and Luciana Mayer.

In addition to Timothy Mason, Mel Marvin, Peter C. Brosius, and Linda Talcott Lee, the Creative Team and Production Staff for Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! includes Victor Zupanc (Music Director/Conductor/Sound Designer), Sonja Thompson (Music Director), Tom Butsch (Scenic Designer), David Kay Mickelsen (Costume Designer), Nancy Schertler (Lighting Designer), Sean Healey (Sound Designer), Craig Gottschalk (Projection Designer), Leah Jensen (Assistant Director), Katie Taintor (Assistant Choreographer), Ellie Simonett (Assistant Lighting Designer), Nate Stanger- (Stage Manager), Kenji A. Shoemaker- (Assistant Stage Manager), and Janae Lorick (Stage Management Fellow/PA).

-Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

Ticket Information

Tickets may be purchase online at childrenstheatre.org/grinch or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.