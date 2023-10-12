Lifeguarding is in the family for the Beckdahls - Hurunui District Council

Thursday, 12 October, 2023 - 09:09

If you live in the Hurunui, you’ll likely find a Beckdahl at a pool near you.

As swimming centres around the country struggle with a nation-wide shortage of lifeguards, one Hurunui family has produced not one, but three lifeguards.

Ruby (16) is the last sibling of the Beckdahl family to take up the challenge, last week smashing her lifeguarding swim test at MainPower Amberley Pool. The former competitive swimmer brought the qualifier home with a time of three minutes, 10 seconds over 200 metres, well in front of the required six minutes.

Ruby is following a family path, with brothers Elijah (20) and Noah (18) both starting lifeguarding at Amberley Pool before joining Hanmer Springs Pool, where Elijah is still working.

With a fair amount of friendly sibling rivalry in the family, Elijah is the acknowledged overall speed winner but Ruby and Noah split the difference in second, with Ruby faster than Noah over long distance while Noah claims victory in the sprints.

Aside from a love for water, the Rangiora High School student says lifeguarding drew her interest because of the opportunities to meet people while working.

Ruby has successfully completed her Level 2 St John course as part of her training, and will complete the Pool Lifeguard Skills Award training over the coming months. She says being able to keep a calm head while reacting quickly to an emergency is key to being a lifeguard, with her brothers both having assisted in situations that, without the presence of a skilled lifeguard, "could have been really bad".

Hurunui District Council’s Customer Services Manager Naomi Woodham says she is thrilled to have a strong team of three returning lifeguards, and six new recruits in training ahead of the public opening of the pool’s new season on Saturday October 21.

"Lifeguarding is a great career path, especially for students or retirees as there is a flexible roster and all the training is provided, plus we help our lifeguards achieve their Pool Lifeguard Practising Certificate (PLPC)."

Ruby is looking forward to the opening of the pool this month so she can bring all her new skills into use - including administrative skills helping with the pool’s timetables. With a range of activities at the pool, including Learn to Swim, Aquafit and Toddlers’ Sing and Splash, Ruby will be helping to keep things running smoothly.