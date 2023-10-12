SAFE appalled after another mass cattle starvation case results in just a fine

Thursday, 12 October, 2023 - 09:52

Animal rights organization SAFE is deeply disturbed that mass animal starvation has only resulted in a fine.

A Ruawai farmer was sentenced on Tuesday after nearly half of the farmer’s 840 animals were found to be in poor health, suffering from diarrhoea and "emaciated". The farmer was also told to euthanise a "severely lame" bull, but had failed to do so after a week, saying it was because he "could not find the animal".

The farmer was fined $30,000 but has not been disqualified from owning animals.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Anna de Roo says it is just the latest case in which the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has allowed suffering to continue.

"In their own words, MPI allowed a severely lame bull to suffer for over a week in the farmers care, despite determining that immediate humane euthanasia was necessary," says de Roo

"We have been sickened to see multiple cases of mass animal starvation resulting in only fines. Animals in New Zealand must be protected from this kind of negligence and the only guaranteed way to do so is to ensure perpetrators are banned from owning animals."

This case follows a string of severe animal abuse cases with astonishingly light penalties.

In April this year, a Canterbury farmer was ordered to pay $3975 and disqualified from owning cattle for five years after 610 calves died from starvation. In May 2023, a Horowhenua farmer was fined $32,000 after 29 cows starved to death, but the farmer was allowed to continue farming animals.

"Even more extraordinary, two young men who confessed to shooting and killing a bull with a crossbow were discharged without conviction in June 2023."

"Animal welfare authorities like MPI must address these issues promptly and decisively. But these cases prove that animal welfare reform is needed."

"Aotearoa urgently needs a Commissioner for Animals to address the shocking state of animal welfare monitoring and enforcement on farms."