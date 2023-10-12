Fruit and vegetable prices drop 3.9 percent over last month - Village NZ

Thursday, 12 October, 2023 - 19:44

Produce prices have fallen 3.9 percent in the latest Food Price Index (FPI) data released today.

The FPI, which tracks changes in the cost of food from month to month, decreased by 0.4 from August 2023 to September 2023, with the decreasing price of fruit and vegetables contributing the most to the overall monthly fall.

Decreasing prices for fruit and vegetables, such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and lettuce contributed the most to the overall monthly fall.

Jerry Prendergast, President of United Fresh, says this is great news for households, many who have been under financial pressure this year with the cost of kai. "This will be a welcome relief," he says.

The announcement also coincided with an increase in the volume of leafy green vegetables on the market.

Vegetable growers have reported a noteworthy increase in supply volume of cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower and lettuce and leafy greens in general.

United Fresh’s September 2023 International Trend report highlighted the huge popularity in plant-based meals due to the health benefits of eating vegetables.

"Having a plant-based diet is one of the more affordable ways to eat. This timely abundance of vegetables on the market, combined with lower costs means easier access for families to make healthier and more affordable meals," he says.

The planting period has been kind to growers, it has been a relatively normal winter which has allowed good strong volumes of planting and those crops are about to come into fruition.