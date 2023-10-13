'Genesis inspires the next generation of Kiwi innovators in new work from Bastion Shine'

Friday, 13 October, 2023 - 07:55

The latest campaign from Genesis is launching, showcasing the Genesis School-gen programme. School-gen has been running for more than 16 years, providing free STEM teaching resources and learning tools to primary schools around the country.

Many of New Zealand’s jobs of the future will require STEM skills. As a Kiwi business employing a large number of STEM roles, Genesis understands the importance of investing in the future of Aotearoa by engaging rangatahi in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects.

In the new film spot, George takes us to her school where we see her and her classmates learning about science, technology, engineering and math as part of the Genesis School-gen programme. Who knows, one of them might turn out to be the next great Kiwi innovator.

Launched in June 2022, this is the fifth execution from Genesis featuring George and her family, showcasing Genesis products and services. The platform has proven highly successful at engaging New Zealanders with Genesis, and the reasons to choose the energy provider.

Stephanie Fahey, Head of Brand at Genesis, says, "George and her family have been incredibly well received by Kiwis, helping to build an emotional connection and an engaging narrative that is generating strong results for Genesis. Care is at the heart of the Genesis brand and we’re proud to have a long record of supporting New Zealand schools through the School-gen programme." "George and her family are working out to be a really effective vehicle to deliver proof points for Genesis and build brand affinity. We’re really excited to be adding School-gen to the suite of George stories and share the great work Genesis do in New Zealand schools with the whole country," said Andy McLeish, Partner and Chief Strategy Officer at Bastion Shine.

The integrated campaign includes television, radio, OOH, digital and social and launches on 15 October.

CREDITS

Client: Genesis Energy NZ Ltd

Head of Brand: Stephanie Fahey

Brand and Social Media Manager: Kimberly Burgess

Senior Brand Manager: Russell Long

Senior Partnerships Manager: Fiona Turvey

Community Investment Manager: Brydie Stephens

Agency: Bastion Shine NZ

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Maddocks

Integrated CD: Ben Barnes

Creatives: Social + OOH: Clementina de Ruiter + Phoebe Chetwynd-Talbot

Head of Strategy: Andy McLeish

Creative Services Director: Mel Tombs

Senior Content Producer: Pip Mayne

Managing Director: Toby Sellers

Senior Business Director: Marcelle Best

Business Manager: Steph Fairey

Head of Design: Danny Carlsen

Designers: Dan Sulit + Tim Wightman

Production Company: Sweetshop

Director: Mark Albiston

Executive Producer: Kate Roydhouse and Ben Dailey

DOP: Mart Williams

Colourist: Images and Sound | Alana Cotton

Online/VFX: Stu Bedford

Final master outputs and graphics: Toybox

Music | Sound Design

Music Negotiator: Level Two | Marcus Brooke-Smith

Song details: Thurston Harris | "Little Bitty Pretty One" (Mechanical and Publishing)

Sound Designer: Beat Worms | Cam Ballantyne

Stills Photography: Match Artists

Photographer: Troy Goodall

Exec Producer: Gerardine Turner

Media: PHD

GM Planning: James Davidson

Group Business Director: Kelly Badland

Associate Business Director: Kevin Van-Wyk

Account Manager: Binfei Li

Digital Planner: Emma Mills