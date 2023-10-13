Owners of older top loader Samsung washing machines 'urged to check model numbers'

Friday, 13 October, 2023 - 10:53

Owners of four top loader Samsung washing machines manufactured more than a decade ago are being encouraged to double-check their model number after a fire at a home in Auckland.

The units were voluntarily recalled in 2013. Anyone with one of the recalled units that has not been repaired is encouraged to contact Samsung on 0800 SAMSUNG to request a repair, replacement or refund.

Auckland Fire

A family of five had to leave their home on the 25 September after their smoke alarm went off and they found their washing machine on fire. The fire was able to be extinguished without it causing significant damage.

Fire and Emergency’s Community Risk Manager for Counties Manukau Thomas Harre says smoke alarms helped prevent what could have been a much worse outcome.

"This family was very lucky to have been ambient and awake with working smoke alarms meaning they all evacuated to safety with minimal property damage, however the outcome could indeed have been very different."

Voluntary Recall

The washing machine model was subject to a voluntary recall in 2013, with MBIE, Energy Safety and Samsung all working together. Communications with consumers included direct mail fliers, text alerts, calls and paid advertising.

Simon Gallagher, National Manager, Consumer Services at MBIE says over the following four years, over ninety-six percent of impacted washing machines were repaired, replaced or refunded to remedy the fault.

"While this remedy rate is considered high for electronics recalls, I’d encourage anyone who has a Samsung top loader washing machine model built between 2010 and 2013 to check their model number to confirm it isn’t one of the models affected. If it is, they should get in touch with Samsung."

Consumers can check the Product Safety New Zealand website for details of product recalls or subscribe to receive regular updates on recalls.