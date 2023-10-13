Hawke's Bay Independent Flood Review Underway

Friday, 13 October, 2023 - 12:43

The process to independently review the performance of Hawke’s

Bay’s flood scheme assets and river management programmes in response to Cyclone Gabrielle is

underway.

The Review has been instigated by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle

and the flooding that significantly impacted the region. The Review is independent of the Council

and covers all of Hawke’s Bay from Wairoa to PÅrangahau.

The purpose of the Review is to seek to understand the circumstances and contributing factors that

led to the flooding. This includes looking at flood management schemes and programmes and how

each performed, the decisions made by the Council during the cyclone, and whether these remain

viable.

The Review will also consider and recommend a wider range of total catchment options to make the

schemes and programmes more resilient into the future.

The Review is not looking at district or city council roles/responsibilities during the cyclone, the local

civil defence emergency management response, or the recovery phase of the flood event.

A panel of three independent reviewers is conducting the Review, with experience in resource

management, engineering and the law, as well as experience in these types of reviews.

The independent panel are Dr Phil Mitchell (chair), Bernadette Arapere and Kyle Christensen.

Since their appointment in August, the panel has commenced the process of information gathering

and completed planning their approach to engaging with flood-affected communities.

Panel Chair Phil Mitchell says that it was important to get community input to guide the panel in the

planning stage.

"Preliminary discussions with some key communities have helped us verify the process for the

review and were vital to ensure we make it easy for people to share with us any information they

have that can help inform our review. Today we have launched a website (www.hbifr.nz) and at the

end of this month it will include a facility through which people will be able to contribute

information."

Phil Mitchell says the panel will be keen to hear from people about:

- their experience of river management and the maintenance of flood management assets

prior to the cyclone

- what they saw happen to rivers and flood management assets during the cyclone

- their ideas about how flood risk can be better managed in future.

"The upcoming community input phase will be supported by public information so that people know

how to get involved, the type of information the panel is looking for, and how to supply

information," says Dr Mitchell.

The Review is expected to be completed by the end of May 2024.

There is further information about the Independent Flood Review at www.hbifr.nz.