Let's talk about safer speeds around Selwyn - District Council

Friday, 13 October, 2023 - 13:45

The way we set speed limits in Selwyn is changing.

The Selwyn District Council has released its proposed Speed Management Plan for Selwyn residents to view and have their say.

The Plan is a new, more flexible approach that better acknowledges the local conditions, uses of our roads and the surrounding environment.

It sets the principles of how the Council will decide the speed limits for our local roads and what speeds would need to be changed based on those principles, Council Acting Executive Director Property and Infrastructure Murray England says.

"Whether you drive, walk, cycle, or use public transport, everyone deserves to get to where they are going safely. As our district grows, more people are driving on our roads, taking public transport and using active modes such as walking and cycling. We want to make it easier for people to move about our region easily and safely in ways that contribute to their health and well-being."

Although speed is not the only factor in a crash, it determines whether someone is seriously injured or killed.

Rather than looking at speed limit changes on a street-by-street basis, the speed management plan forms our district's five principles for speed management. These principles guide setting safe speeds in our community and aligns the district’s planning with Waka Kotahi's State Highways and roads connecting with neighbouring district's roads.

The first focus area will be safe speeds around kura/schools. The plan proposes to do this by introducing a 30km/h permanent speed limit for most schools in the district in the current financial year, while the remaining schools will have a variable speed limit. The plan also proposes the future lowering of speed limits in high activity areas such as Lincoln township, Foster Park area and Leeston township.

In addition to lower speeds around kura/schools, which will be implemented by June 2024, the Council is seeking feedback to help in shaping our 2024 to 2030 plan. This includes speed reductions on the wider urban, rural, and unsealed roads.

The plan and an interactive map of proposed speed changes can be viewed at any Selwyn Library and Service Center or at selwyn.govt.nz/speedmanagement.