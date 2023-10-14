Fire crews responding to multiple calls across Canterbury - FENZ

Saturday, 14 October, 2023 - 13:55

Fire crews are responding to a surge in 111 calls in Canterbury related to the severe wind warning issues for the region earlier this morning.

By 1.45pm there were more than 25 responses underway to lifting roofs, fallen trees and downed powerlines from Leeston to Rangiora. Crews are also responding to six vegetation fires from Ashburton to Ashley, fanned by the wind. In central Christchurch, crews were called to assist people in a car that was hit by a falling tree.

MetService has issued a Red Wind Warning for the Canterbury High Country, Canterbury Plains, and Christchurch including Banks Peninsula, valid until 5.00pm tonight.

Fire and Emergency advises people to avoid unnecessary road travel especially in high-sided vehicles like trucks and campervans, to tie down loose outdoor items like trampolines and ensure all previous fires have been properly extinguished. No new fires should be lit at this time.

Always call 111 immediately if life or property is at risk.