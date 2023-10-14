'Palestinian solidarity rallies today a huge success in the most difficult of times for everyone'

Saturday, 14 October, 2023 - 17:10

PSNA is pleased with the large turnout of Palestinians and Palestinian supporters at rallies around the country today.

The rallies, which began with a minute of silence to remember all the civilians killed in the last week, had two aims:

To condemn 75 years of Israeli war crimes against the Palestinian people To demand the government speak out against these war crimes. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has been happy to condemn attacks on Israeli civilians but has been deathly silent on the carnage Israel is once more inflicting on the civilian people of Gaza.

Dunedin (200), Christchurch (500), Auckland (3000) were the largest but gatherings also took place in small centres like Napier, New Plymouth, Hamilton, Palmerston North and New Plymouth.

There has been plenty of anti-Palestinian racism on display this week on line with the pro-Israel lobby condemning anyone flying a Palestinian flag and trying to drive Palestinians in New Zealand into a dark corner. Palestinians blew that idea apart today.

There are some excellent video clips on my Facebook page here of the rally in Christchurch. We are happy for any media to use it if they want to do so.

Just to be clear PSNA condemns all attack on civilians as a war crime under the Fourth Geneva Convention - it’s appalling our Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has hasn’t been prepared to call out Israeli war crimes.