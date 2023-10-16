Kiwi grow more confident in the housing market, led by Aucklanders - ASB

Monday, 16 October, 2023 - 05:00

More and more Kiwi believe house prices are past their lows and set to increase

Aucklanders are the most confident house prices will increase and that it’s a good time to buy

The proportion of Kiwi who think now is a good time to buy a house has grown, but the nation remains split

Three quarters of New Zealanders still expect home loan rates to either increase further or stay the same, and only 13% expect them to fall in the coming months

New Zealand property sentiment has shifted, with expectations of further house price declines down significantly in the latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey.

Net 8% of survey respondents say they expect house prices to continue to fall, significantly down on the net 34% last quarter. ASB Economist Nathaniel Keall says this sentiment is in line with Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) data, which continues to point to an improving housing market, with prices lifting about 2.4% since April.

"We’re expecting the market to slowly continue warming up. The length of time taken to sell properties may be decreasing, but the cycle is a lot slower than what we have seen in 2020 and 2021. While the market has turned, it’s going to take some time to get back to where it was."

While all regions saw an increase in price expectations, Auckland was the most confident with respondents no longer expecting further house price falls on a net basis.

"This isn’t surprising given we have seen prices in the region continue to outperform the rest of the country in recent months. Since the market low in the first quarter of the year, Auckland house prices are up 2.8% - more than the national average," says Mr Keall. "It may be that the transition from ‘fear of overpaying’ to ‘fear of missing out’ is happening more swiftly in the City of Sails."

Aucklanders were also the most optimistic about the market, with net 12% saying it was a good time to buy, compared with net 6% across the country, up from just 1% on the previous quarter. The South Island was more negative with net 3% saying it was still a bad time to buy.

"Prospective buyers and sellers are facing a tricky environment to navigate. On one hand, the market is no longer declining, so the risk of overpaying for an asset that will fall in value is lower than it was, but interest rates remain high, which means that debt servicing will continue to be a real challenge for many," says Mr Keall.

The ASB survey also found interest rate views continued to change, with net 38% of respondents expecting further interest rate hikes, down from a net 59% last quarter, and a net 78% two quarters ago.

"This sentiment comes as no surprise given the Reserve Bank opted out of increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at the last three meetings, however this doesn’t indicate that we should be expecting any cuts in the OCR yet. We tend to agree the smart thing for prospective borrowers to do is to budget on rates remaining where they are, at least for the next 12 to 18 months," says Mr Keall.