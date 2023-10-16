Gore Council CEO recruitment

Monday, 16 October, 2023 - 09:05

The Gore District Council has appointed South Island recruitment agency Brannigans to lead the search for its new chief executive.

Acting Mayor Keith Hovell said the Council was keen to start the recruitment process as soon as possible and should be able to name the successful candidate early in the new year.

In the meantime, outgoing chief executive Stephen Parry has agreed to take the temporary role of interim chief executive.

The Council last week voted nine to three to offer Mr Parry the role while it looks for a new chief executive. Mr Parry resigned last month and was due to finish on Tuesday 31 October.

Mr Parry agreed to stay after deputy chief executive Rex Capil, the likely candidate for interim chief executive, resigned last Monday. Mr Capil leaves on Friday 24 November for another local government role.

Mr Hovell said the unexpected resignation of Mr Capil meant councillors had to move decisively to reassure staff and the community there was an experienced, steady set of hands at the helm.

The Council has a legal and moral responsibility to ensure it continues to operate effectively and efficiently, he said.

"The (Mr Parry’s) appointment was a business decision, nothing more, nothing less.

"We had to ensure continuity and stability as we’ve got a couple of significant workstreams to get over the line - namely the 2024-34 Long Term Plan and the Proposed District Plan.

"We are a small council and do not have the resources to fill, at short notice, the significant gaps that the departure of the chief executive and deputy chief executive would leave."

The intermediary appointed earlier this year would continue in that role.

Mr Hovell said it was important to understand that the appointment of an interim chief executive was an employment matter. As such, it was confidential between the Council and Mr Parry.

The terms and conditions of Mr Parry’s temporary role have not yet been agreed, he said.