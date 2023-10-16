'Changes to end-of-life vehicle recycling will protect workers and communities'

Monday, 16 October, 2023 - 08:46

NZ’s metal recycling industry has adopted widespread changes into how the country’s end-of-life vehicles will be recycled. The changes, which were notified to the industry on 25 September, take effect on 1 November 2023.

"Until now, shredder operators were accepting vehicles in a way that made it difficult to fully inspect loads," says Glen Jacobs, the Chair of the Health and Safety Committee at the NZ Association of Metal Recyclers.

Shredders are multimillion dollar installations which shred materials to enable extraction of metals and separation of non-metallics for disposal. The process reduces volumes of waste material going to landfill whilst capturing the metal components for recycling.

"We always look for items like lithium-ion batteries, fuel tanks that have not been emptied, and LPG cylinders which are fire and explosive hazards. If the vehicle is stuffed with components and other non-metallics, there is a greater chance that high-

risk items will be missed."

The new criteria require all hazardous items to be removed and only the vehicle’s original components - attached to the vehicle - will be accepted.

There have been a least two high profile fires at shredding facilities in New Zealand that were attributed to lithium-ion batteries. When punctured the batteries experience thermal runaway, a chemical reaction that produces more heat, driving the temperature increasingly higher. The only way to fight such a fire is to contain it with lots of water until the reaction burns itself out.

"End of life vehicles are a fact of life in every western country," says Jacobs. "The recycling process for these items is usually out of sight, out of mind, until there is a problem. Shredder operators are agreed that these changes are necessary to protect their staff, their communities and the environment."