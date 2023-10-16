Horizons invites communities to freshwater targets roadshow

Monday, 16 October, 2023 - 11:21

Horizons Regional Council is set to host meetings across the region to inform both rural and urban communities about a key part of the freshwater reform process.

Horizons’ senior rural advisor Ian McNab says the roadshow comes as Horizons begins engagement on freshwater targets, also known as target attribute states.

"This is another part of the process to enact the freshwater reforms introduced by central government in 2020 - specifically, the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management (NPS-FM).

"We know people appreciated similar roadshows we did in 2021 and 2022, when we provided information about the freshwater reforms and took time to answer questions. We are aiming to make this roadshow just as informative and helpful."

Mr McNab says Horizons staff will provide information about the water quality targets and how people can have their say on what is proposed.

"We are running as many sessions as possible, getting across as much of the Horizons Region as we can at a time of the year we acknowledge is busy for everyone - especially those working on farms.

"People unable to make meetings in rural areas can get in touch with the rural advice team on freephone 0508 800 800 to discuss alternative options.

Details for the meetings can be found on horizons.govt.nz and are as follows:

2.30pm Thursday 2 November, Äpiti Tavern, Äpiti

2.30pm Friday 3 November, Te Matapihi - Bulls Community Centre, Bulls

2.30pm and 6pm Monday 6 November, Whanganui Jockey Club, Whanganui

10.30am Thursday 9 November, Woodville-Pahiatua Racing Club, Woodville

2.30pm Monday 13 November, Rangatira Golf Club, Hunterville

6pm Monday 13 November, Ohakune RSA, Ohakune

10.30am Tuesday 14 November, Taumarunui RSA, Taumarunui

2.30pm Tuesday 21 November, Levin RSA, Levin

6pm Wednesday 22 November, Palmerston North Cosmopolitan Club, Palmerston North

Presentations will start at those times, but people are welcome to arrive up to 30 minutes early, when refreshments will be available. There will also be time for further questions and conversations afterwards over refreshments.

For more information about the freshwater reform process in the Horizons Region, see freshwater.horizons.govt.nz.