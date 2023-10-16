3 in 5 Aus employees believe employers aren’t doing enough to protect the planet

Monday, 16 October, 2023 - 12:55

As environmental consciousness continues to increase worldwide, a new poll has revealed that 3 in 5 Australian employees believe that their employers are falling short of their expectations in terms of environmental protection efforts and sustainability practices.

The poll by people2people Recruitment uncovered that only 20 per cent of employees felt their employers were currently going above and beyond, with a further 20 per cent believing that although they were meeting their expectations, they could be doing more.

When ask how important it was to employees that their employer contributes to protecting the planet, it was the next generation of workers driving the charge with 50% of under 25 year old’s stating it was important or very important, while in the 49 year old and over group only 1 in 3 felt it was less of an issue.

Mark Smith, people2people Recruitment’s Managing Director, says, "Our most recent poll results underscore the growing importance of environmental responsibility in the workplace. As businesses are increasingly evaluated not only on their financial performance but also on their environmental and social impacts, employees and candidates are demanding more comprehensive and effective sustainability initiatives from their current or future employer."

While 40 percent of the workforce said it is ‘very important‘ or ‘important’ that their employer contributes to good environmental practices - up from 25 percent from another people2people poll conducted last year - 60 percent of employees do not consider working for a sustainable workplace as their top priority when evaluating their employer.

Mark said the poll results reveal that climate change is undoubtedly significant, but recognised that, in the current economy, Australian workers consider other factors such as job security, the cost of living, work-life balance, and personal growth opportunities when it comes to their employment choices.

Mark adds the poll reveals a growing opportunity for Australian employers to meet their people’s expectations, and drive talent attraction and retention.

"Our employees are our most valuable asset. The expectations of our workforce and our customers have played a pivotal role in shaping our environmental efforts. It’s evident that consumers and investors prefer to support and invest in companies and brands that are socially and environmentally responsible, something that is increasingly becoming a reason for candidates to choose one job over another. Making environmental protection a priority is not only ethically responsible but also a smart business decision in the long run."

"The poll highlights that nearly half of employers are falling short in their sustainability stakes. Various obstacles hinder the shift towards a more eco-friendly workplace, such as high costs, regulatory challenges, short-term business outlooks, limited awareness, and, as indicated by the survey, employee resistance. Nevertheless, it appears that we are approaching a pivotal moment."

To bridge this gap and drive meaningful change, people2people has partnered with Carbon Invoice to measure their carbon emissions and plant the equivalent in trees in local communities.

"We are committed to playing a part in reducing our carbon footprint. Working towards being a Carbon Zero workplace benefits the environment but also fosters our people to be positive and engaged, it’s drawn in our suppliers to support us along the way, and there are cost savings to boot."