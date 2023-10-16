Invercargil City Council gives plenty to consider in consultations

Monday, 16 October, 2023 - 14:45

Invercargill City Council currently has seven active consultations asking the community for its thoughts on issues to do with parks and reserves.

Donovan Park, Queens Park, Sandy Point are among the city spaces and places Council is asking the community to consider, with subjects ranging from a new swing set to what might happen in 50 years.

Council Manager Parks and Recreation Caroline Rain said with a wealth of parks and reserves in the city it was important the community were given ample opportunity to have their voices heard on how they are used, managed and developed.

"Council regularly consults with residents and ratepayers, ensuring they can participate in the decision-making process," she said.

"We’re digging into a lot of different plans and policies around parks and reserves at the moment so it’s a great way to get people that are interested in public spaces to get involved."

An area of Queens Park needs to be reclassified to enable the Museum build to proceed, and Council is proposing to revoke the reserve status of several small pieces of land to enable them to have the option of being sold in the future.

Council has also endorsed the Sandy Point Masterplan and is seeking feedback on key projects and priorities for a management plan, as well as creating a masterplan to establish future use at Donovan Park, Rain said.

"Consultations encourage debate and offer differing viewpoints, and this helps the Council to make the best decisions possible based on the facts and research available at the time," Rain said.

"It’s one of the most important things we do, and we’re pleased to be offering so many opportunities for people to have their say."

For more information and to have your say visit:

https://letstalk.icc.govt.nz/mokomoko-road-reserve-revocation-process (closes 27

October)

https://letstalk.icc.govt.nz/general-policies-reserve-management-plan (closes 27

October)

https://letstalk.icc.govt.nz/awarua-bay-reserves-revocation-process (closes 27

October)

https://letstalk.icc.govt.nz/project-1225-queens-park-reclassification (closes 3

November)

https://letstalk.icc.govt.nz/pine-crescent-playground (closes 30 November)

https://letstalk.icc.govt.nz/donovan-park (closes 15 December)

https://letstalk.icc.govt.nz/sandy-point-domain-management-plan (closes 31 January

2024)