Paid parking changes pushed out until after summer, more city parking coming soon

Monday, 16 October, 2023 - 15:27

Tauranga city centre paid parking area, which will remain in place until late Feb 2024.

Tauranga City Council’s Commission today agreed to delay implementing the extension of paid parking in the city centre until after summer.

The decision to postpone the parking changes follows discussions with local business owners and the timing aligns with additional all-day parking options becoming available in early-2024.

The expansion of paid parking in the city centre was due to come into effect on 1 November 2023 and included extending paid on-street parking into the city fringe, from Third Avenue up to Arundel Street, and from McLean Street up to Monmouth Street. The decision to push out the implementation of parking changes to 26 February 2024 will enable some of the city centre projects currently underway to be completed, many of which will open up more car parking capacity for city centre workers and the community.

Projects due to be completed by early-2024 include: the Spring Street parking building being brought back to full occupancy, following earthquake strengthening work; Dive Crescent car park stages one and two will be complete, creating more than 150 car parks; and the completed Tunks Reserve and Elizabeth Street East upgrade will reopen the road to on-street parking. For cyclists, there will also be additional covered bike parking options throughout the city centre.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley says discussions with local business owners influenced the decision.

"Our city centre is on the verge of an exciting transformation, but we acknowledge that as more projects progress, there will be some temporary challenges and disruption for people visiting and working in the city centre," says Anne.

"While that work is underway, we are doing what we can to minimise the impact of disruptions on businesses and people working or shopping in the city centre."

Anne says with various projects getting underway before Christmas, and current projects planned for completion in early-2024, "we have an opportunity to adapt our initial roll-out plans and help support businesses through the busy summer period."

She says the postponement will also ensure we have more all-day city centre parking options available for city centre workers.

New temporary car park coming to Devonport Road soon

A new off-street car park will open in early-2024 at 160-174 Devonport Road, creating more than 100 all day car parks and some covered bike parking options.

City Development and Partnerships General Manager Gareth Wallis says while the long-term use of this site has yet to be determined, in the short-term, the space provides the opportunity to respond to some of the current challenges in the city centre and develop a new temporary off-street car park and bike stand facilities.

"This new car park will create an alternative all-day central parking solution, perfect for city centre workers and the wider community," says Gareth.

Talking about the inclusion of bike parking, Gareth says: "As we shift towards becoming a multi-modal transport city, creating parking options for people using other forms of transport, such as bikes, is essential. We want to encourage more people to consider using alternative transport options, and creating free, covered bike parking is one way we can start moving the transport dial."

Demolition of the existing structures on the site will start from 24 October and be completed in November, ready for work to then start on the car park.

The new off-street parking is due to open for community use in early-2024.