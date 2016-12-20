Public pressure forces RMA flip flop - Labour

Tuesday, 20 December, 2016 - 09:22

Labour is pleased that the MÄori Party have bowed to public pressure and are now reconsidering their support of National’s shambolic Resource Legislation Amendment (RLA) Bill, says Labour’s Local Government spokesperson Meka Whaitiri.

"This rethink is welcome news for councils around New Zealand who back their local economies and local decision-making.

"I’ve been calling on the MÄori Party to walk away from these disastrous reforms ever since they first announced their misguided deal with National to support them.

"By announcing their support of National’s Bill, the MÄori Party were agreeing to enshrine into law draconian ministerial powers to override local plans, council functions and consents.

"GE Free zones from Hawke's Bay to Kaitaia would have been placed at risk, in direct breach of the MÄori Party’s own policy to work towards a GE-Free New Zealand.

"It’s disappointing it has taken a public backlash for the MÄori Party to reconsider their support for the Bill.

"The MÄori Party have flip-flopped for too long. National does not have the votes to pass this highly unpopular legislation without them.

"It’s time the MÄori Party stopped doing the business of National and announced its support for this Bill was officially at an end," says Meka Whaitiri.