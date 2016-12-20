Public pressure forces RMA flip flop - Labour

|
[ login or create an account ]
Labour is pleased that the MÄori Party have bowed to public pressure and are now reconsidering their support of National’s shambolic Resource Legislation Amendment (RLA) Bill, says Labour’s Local Government spokesperson Meka Whaitiri.
"This rethink is welcome news for councils around New Zealand who back their local economies and local decision-making.
"I’ve been calling on the MÄori Party to walk away from these disastrous reforms ever since they first announced their misguided deal with National to support them.
"By announcing their support of National’s Bill, the MÄori Party were agreeing to enshrine into law draconian ministerial powers to override local plans, council functions and consents.
"GE Free zones from Hawke's Bay to Kaitaia would have been placed at risk, in direct breach of the MÄori Party’s own policy to work towards a GE-Free New Zealand.
"It’s disappointing it has taken a public backlash for the MÄori Party to reconsider their support for the Bill.
"The MÄori Party have flip-flopped for too long. National does not have the votes to pass this highly unpopular legislation without them.
"It’s time the MÄori Party stopped doing the business of National and announced its support for this Bill was officially at an end," says Meka Whaitiri.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.