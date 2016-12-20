Minister thanks all involved in kids' education

Tuesday, 20 December, 2016 - 13:15

Education Minister Hekia Parata has thanked parents, teachers, principals and support staff for their hard work, passion and commitment to ensuring that our students get a world-class education.

"As schools across the country wrap up lessons for the year, it is timely to pay tribute to all those involved in making sure Kiwi kids get the best education possible," says Ms Parata.

"We continue to have more kids starting education earlier, staying at school longer and leaving better qualified, and we have built on that throughout the year.

"I expect we will build on that further in 2017 as we continue the momentum of Communities of Learning. We now have 1503 schools, 95 early childhood education services and three tertiary education providers working together to raise student achievement, with more expected to be announced next year.

"I wish students, families and everyone who works in the education sector all the very best for the holidays and look forward to another successful year in 2017."