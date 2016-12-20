Maori Party move is a step closer to protecting GM Free regions

Tuesday, 20 December, 2016 - 14:09

The Maori Party’s announcement that it does not support law changes designed to put an end to regional GM Free zones have been welcomed by a group of Hawke’s Bay food producers and exporters.

In a letter to the environment minister last week, the Party stated that it does not support changes to the Resource Management Act "if they extend to allowing the Minister to overrule a provision in a plan, for example, to have a GMO Free zone."

Pure Hawke’s Bay chairman Bruno Chambers says the Maori Party is right to reject the Minister’s play for new powers to override the reigons.

"The changes are undemocratic and unnecessary and every other political party has rightly condemned them. This is a significant development for Hawke’s Bay."

Growers and Exporter, John Bostock says it is time for the Minister to abandon his bid to prevent local economies from making key strategic decisions on important issues like GM.

"He clearly cannot convince Parliament that the regions should be stripped of the ability to create GM Free food producing zones."

Mr Bostock says the GM free zones that Hastings Council has established under the district plans cover what is grown outdoors and only last for the life of the plan.

"This is a prudent approach that protects our high-value food production and it’s good that the Maori Party also recognises this."

Mr Chambers says there is huge economic benefit to Hawke’s Bay from protecting its GM Free food producer status.

"Many regions around the world that Hawke’s Bay competes with for market share are officially GM Free and we want a level playing field, with the same legal rights and opportunities."

Nick Smith has made clear that if given the powers under the Resource Management Act, he would use them to prevent the regions from creating legally binding GM Free food producing zones.

It is right that Hawke’s Bay has the ability under the law to make the call about whether our region remains a GM Free food producer and we congratulate the Maori Party for standing by the regions.

We applaud the Maori Party for standing by the regions and expect them to see that position through.