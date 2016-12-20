Contest heats up in Howick Local Board Botany subdivision by-election

Tuesday, 20 December, 2016 - 15:19

As the clock counts down to the noon Thursday 22 December deadline, another candidate has put their name forward, bringing to four the number of nominations received to content the Botany subdivision seat of the Howick Local Board.

Ailian Su (with no affiliation) is the latest contestant, joining Malcolm Page (Independent), Mark Johnson (Labour) and Mike Turinsky (Practical Not Political) to represent the Botany subdivision on the nine-member Howick Local Board.

There are 36,000 enrolled electors in the subdivision which encompasses Flat Bush, East Tamaki, East Tamaki Heights and Ormiston. It is one of the fastest growing areas in the country with an increasing Asian population.

Completed and signed nomination forms can be returned by post or hand delivered no later than 12pm noon on Thursday to:

- Electoral Office: Level 2, 198 Federal Street, Central City

- Botany Library: Level 1 Sunset Terrace, Botany Town Centre

Find out about the by-election process and how to stand as a candidate - http://www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/EN/AboutCouncil/HowCouncilWorks/Elections/Pages/Howickby-election.aspx