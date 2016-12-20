Cathedral discussions continue

Tuesday, 20 December, 2016 - 17:20

The Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Gerry Brownlee says discussions are continuing about the future of the ChristChurch Cathedral.

"The Cathedral Working Group was formed in June to consider restoration options for the earthquake-damaged cathedral," Mr Brownlee says.

"The group delivered its final recommendation on November 28.

"Proposals from the working group were considered by Cabinet today however discussions continue with the Church Property Trustees.

"Details about what was discussed at Cabinet will remain confidential.

"The story published by Newstalk ZB and the New Zealand Herald this afternoon was wildly inaccurate," Mr Brownlee says.