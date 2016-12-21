Nominations closing for Howick Local Board Botany subdivision by-election

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 10:23

There are just 24 hours left and the clock is ticking to get your name in if you want to contest the Botany subdivision by-election for the last seat on the Howick Local Board.

So far, four people have entered the competition: Ailian Su (with no affiliation) is the latest contestant, joining Malcolm Page (Independent), Mark Johnson (Labour) and Mike Turinsky (Practical Not Political).

There’s still time but you will have to move quickly to get your nomination form completed. Remember you must have two electors who are enrolled on the Botany subdivision electoral role nominate you.

Completed and signed nomination forms must be returned no later than 12pm noon on Thursday 22 December to:

- Electoral Office: Level 2, 198 Federal Street, Central City

- Botany Library: Level 1 Sunset Terrace, Botany Town Centre

Click here for more information.