First independent Chair appointed

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 12:02

Samantha Sharif has been appointed as the first independent Chair of the Greater Wellington Regional Council-owned Wellington Regional Commercial Holdings Ltd and its subsidiary companies Port Investments Ltd, Pringle House Ltd and Greater Wellington Rail Ltd.

Formerly an external director on the WRC Holdings Ltd Board Ms Sharif was appointed on 8 December, succeeding Greater Wellington Regional Councillor Prue Lamason, who remains Deputy Chair of the Board.

A solicitor, business executive and professional board member, Ms Sharif brings a wealth of experience to the positon. She has held governance roles in infrastructure, transport (aviation, rail, road and marine), safety critical industries, HSSE systems and audit and risk committees, and senior executive positions in transport focusing on aviation.

"I’m pleased to have been elected as the first independent chair," says Ms. Sharif, "and encouraged by the regional council’s recognition of the value of combining professional directors and regional councillors on the WRC Holdings Ltd board to create a balanced approach to stewardship of key regional assets such as CentrePort and rail passenger rolling stock."

Ms Sharif added that the recent earthquakes in Wellington have highlighted the importance of maintaining the operations of key regional infrastructure assets such as CentrePort and passenger rail and ensuring they continue to make a positive economic contribution to the region.

"I’m looking forward to helping lead future strategies that will ensure infrastructure resilience and deliver commercial and public good performance for the Wellington region," she says.

Ms Sharif has already made a substantial contribution to the Board since her election in 2015, providing a balance of commercial, infrastructure and legal expertise and providing an international perspective through her involvement in the aviation industry. She also has extensive local government knowledge through serving on the current board and her previous membership of the Regional Strategy Committee and WCC’s venues company.

Greater Wellington Regional Council Chair Chris Laidlaw thanked Cllr Lamason for her steady stewardship of the board and her contribution to the effective purchase of passenger trains and dividend growth from port operations.