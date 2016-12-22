Positions now open on council advisory panels

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 11:53

Applications are now being sought for new members on five demographic advisory panels. It’s a unique opportunity for passionate and motivated Aucklanders to play a key role in influencing council policies, plans and initiatives.

Eight positions are now available on the Disability Advisory Panel, Seniors Advisory Panel, Ethnic Peoples Advisory Panel and Pacific Peoples Advisory Panel. There are also two MÄori member positions available on the Rainbow Communities Advisory Panel.

Austin Kim, Principal Advisor Panels, says the council is looking for members who represent the growing diversity of Auckland people, and who have the ability and confidence to offer high-level policy and strategic advice to council staff and elected members.

"TÄmaki Makaurau / Auckland is one of the most diverse cities in the world and we know that this brings with it significant challenges as well as great opportunities for local government.

"We are also very aware that giving voice to Aucklanders spanning generations, cultures and ethnicities and involving them in a decision making process is vital to the success of the region at every level," he says.

"We are looking for people who are really connected and engaged with the community or communities relevant to the different council advisory panels and who have a firm grasp of the issues important to those groups.

"The role of the panel member will involve a lot of work with council policies, plans and strategies and interpreting those as they relate to the different communities in Auckland. So, previous experience in policy and strategy work would be advantageous."

The term for each of the advisory panel is three years, ending in early September 2019. Positions are part-time with 10 meetings a year and up to 15 hours of panel member time required each month.

Applicants must be a New Zealand citizen or a New Zealand permanent resident aged 18 or over and must reside within the Auckland region (generally Wellsford to Pukekohe).

More information, including specific criteria for each Panel, and an online application form can be found at aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/advisorypanels.

Applications close Thursday 9 February 2017.