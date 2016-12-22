Energy Quarterly: Significant increase in renewables

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 11:56

The latest New Zealand Energy Quarterly, released by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment today shows the highest renewable electricity generation in 20 years for a September quarter, Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins says.

"In the September 2016 quarter, 86.1 per cent of New Zealand’s electricity generation came from renewable forms of energy. This signals a clear move away from fossil fuels used for electricity generation towards clean forms of energy such as hydro and shows that New Zealand is continuing to take advantage of its abundant natural resources."

Along with increases in renewables and hydro generation in particular, the decrease in fossil fuel-based electricity generation produced the second lowest carbon emissions from electricity generation for a September quarter on record.

"We saw decreases in coal and gas-based electricity generation and these were matched by lower electricity consumption, which fell compared to the same time last year.

"Households spent less on electricity in the September 2016 quarter, largely due to consumers using 4.5 per cent less electricity than in the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the liquid fuel market higher transport activity led to increased liquid fuel consumption.

"The data shows the increase in liquid fuel consumption was met by imports rather than domestic production.

"While diesel imports fluctuate significantly between quarterly periods, this quarter’s imports were the largest September increase since 1985," Ms Collins says.

New Zealand Energy Quarterly:

http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/sectors-industries/energy/energy-data-modelling/publications/new-zealand-energy-quarterly

Read about electricity cost and price monitoring:

http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/sectors-industries/energy/energy-data-modelling/statistics/prices/electricity-prices