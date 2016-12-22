Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 11:59

Five nominations received for Tawa Community Board by-election

Just when you thought we’d finished with the elections - along comes another! A last-minute rush in the past two days has seen a total of five nominations received for the vacant position on the Tawa Community Board. Nominations closed at 12 noon today.

The vacancy is a result of Jill Day being elected as a Councillor in Wellington City’s Northern Ward.

Nominations received:

- Damian Hewett

- Liz Langham

- Stacey Richardson

- Craig Robertson

- Anna Scott.

Wellington City Council Electoral Officer Warwick Lampp says the response is excellent and he is encouraged to see so many Tawa residents put themselves forward for election.

"Community board members represent and act as advocates for the interests of their local community. It’s an exciting time to be part of the Council," says Warwick.

The by-election by postal vote will be held using the STV electoral system. Voting papers will be sent out to eligible voters in Tawa between Thursday 26 January and Tuesday 31 January.

Completed voting papers must be returned by 12 noon on Friday 17 February to be included in the count.

The community board meets monthly and has six elected members