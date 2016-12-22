Seven candidates to contest Howick Local Board Botany by-election

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 12:44

Nominations closed at midday for the Howick Local Board Botany subdivision by-election with seven candidates putting their hands up to fill the vacant seat.

"I can confirm that three more nominations came in this morning to bring the total to seven candidates contesting the by-election to represent the Botany subdivision on the nine-member Howick Local Board," Electoral Officer, Dale Ofsoske said. "This is a good number of candidates who have answered the call to stand for public office and lead our local democracy."

The candidates are:

- Mark Johnson (Labour)

- Malcolm Page (Independent)

- Julie Patterson (Independent)

- Ailian Su (Independent)

- Nivedita Sharma Vij (Independent)

- Mike Turinsky (Practical Not Political)

- Kuan Cheong Yap (Independent)

Voting documents will be delivered from 26 January 2017 to the 36,000 enrolled electors in the subdivision which encompasses Flat Bush, East Tamaki, East Tamaki Heights and Ormiston.

Postal voting opens on 26 January and closes on 17 February 2017.

The by-election, which will cost over $100,000, was forced by the resignation of Lucy Schwaner at the Howick Local Board’s inaugural meeting following the local government elections in October.

For more information: http://www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/EN/AboutCouncil/HowCouncilWorks/Elections/Pages/Howickby-election.aspx