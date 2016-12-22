Focus for 2017 on strengths and opportunities says Rotorua mayor

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 14:38

A focus on Rotorua’s strengths and maximising opportunities will be key to the district’s ongoing progress in 2017, Mayor Steve Chadwick says.

"After a year when we’ve seen the district continue to thrive, in 2017 we need to focus on our strengths and identify opportunities that will help us enhance and maximise those strengths," she says.

One such opportunity recently saw Council decide to continue its financial support for the Crankworx mountain bike festival, which last year boosted the local economy by at least $8 million, up from $3.7 million the previous, inaugural, year.

The decision was made to support proposals for ongoing hosting rights and Rotorua subsequently signed an unprecedented 10-year deal with the event’s Canadian owners to secure hosting rights until 2027.

Mayor Chadwick says Council dealt with the matter confidentially due to commercial sensitivities involved in negotiations underway at the time, but can now confirm a decision to support Mountain Bike Events Limited for Crankworx Rotorua for the next five years (to 2021). Council will provide $75,000 per year for the event and continue to act as underwriter to a maximum of $500,000 over the five years. These are the same amounts as agreed to for the three years to 2017.

"This past year has seen Rotorua continue to thrive and it’s important to make the most of opportunities like this," Mayor Chadwick says. "The benefits of Crankworx will go well beyond just the week of the festival."

Council’s underwrite for 2015 was $94,000 and for 2016 $39,000 with repayment to be made through profits once the event becomes self-sustaining.

"I’m confident Council’s continued support will be a great investment," the Mayor says.

"Given the economic benefits more than doubled in the second year, I’m very confident about the ongoing success of this event, along with the benefits it will bring given the worldwide exposure it gets."

The mayor says councils have an important role to play in helping to secure events which bring economic benefit and ensuring their success.

"It will be up to Rotorua to make the most of the opportunities this creates to ensure we maximise our investment."

Crankworx is an event that will contribute to Rotorua’s ongoing progress but other opportunities also need to be identified and actioned, Mayor Chadwick says.

"The local economy is performing above the national average, unemployment has been dropping and sectors like tourism and retail are doing extremely well with business operators feeling very positive. It’s important we keep building on that increased activity.

"Rotorua is a place of interest for businesses and investors from outside the district and people looking to move to the regions. Our population passed 70,000 during 2016 which is a reversal of a decade-long decline pre-2014 so we’re a growing, as well as thriving, district," Mayor Chadwick says.

"However, that’s not to say there aren’t any challenges or that there’s not more to do. With growth and progress come pressures - on infrastructure like roads, on housing stock and accommodation and on service and hospitality sectors so we need to front these."

Early 2017 will see Council setting a direction aimed at continuing Rotorua’s progress.

"We need to make sure we’re focussed on maximising Rotorua’s strengths and identifying and acting on opportunities and we’ll ask for the community’s input in defining those.

"We’ll also continue with projects already underway, such as working with our lakes communities on wastewater schemes and ensuring adequate ongoing central government investment in roading," the mayor says.

Encouraging the development of residential and commercial zoned land in Rotorua will also be on the 2017 agenda.

"Council will continue collaborating with government agencies, businesses, developers and the community to deal with challenges and work on projects and initiatives and we’ll use new ways to have important conversations with our stakeholders. I’m looking forward to another year of progress for Rotorua."