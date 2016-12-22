By-election required for Waimarino-Waiouru but not for National Park

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 16:08

Nominations for the extraordinary vacancies on the National Park (NPCB) and Waimarino-Waiouru (WWCB) Community Boards have closed with a by-election only being required for the WWCB.

The by-elections were necessitated following this year’s (2016) Triennial Election where there were insufficient nominations received for the NPCB and the death of an elected member to the WWCB left one position vacant.

For the NPCB by-election, Council only received two nominations from John Chapman and Pete Pehi to fill the two extraordinary vacancies, meaning that both candidates have been elected unopposed.

For the WWCB, Council received two nominations from Missy (Raewyn) Biddle and Roberta Williams to fill one extraordinary vacancy, necessitating a by-election.

Voting for the WWCB by-election opens on Thursday 26 January and closes at 12 noon on Friday 17 February 2017.

Registered voters should expect to receive their postal ballots between 26 to 31 January.

If people haven’t received their voting papers by 31 January, they should contact their local Ruapehu District Council office.

Anyone not enrolled needs to do so before 4.00pm on Thursday 16 February.

Local residents living within the WWCB area can enrol at any NZ Post Shop or online at www.elections.org.nz while people owning property within the WWCB area but living elsewhere can enrol at any Ruapehu Council office or complete an enrolment form which is available via Council’s web site www.ruapehudc.govt.nz.

Special voting facilities will be available during normal office hours between Thursday 26 January and 12 noon on Friday 17 February 2017 from all three Council offices in Taumarunui, Ohakune and Raetihi.

Residents and ratepayers of the Waimarino-Waiouru area get to vote for either Missy (Raewyn) Biddle or Roberta Williams to fill one vacancy on their Community Board in the up-coming by-election. Voters should receive their postal ballots between 26 to 31 January with voting closing at 12 noon on 17 February 2017.