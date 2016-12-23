Labour 'relaxed' about Greens decision to stand in Mt Albert

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 09:57

Labour is relaxed about the Green Party’s announcement that they will stand a candidate in the Mt Albert by-election, says Labour’s 2017 Campaign Manager, Andrew Kirton.

"We’re relaxed because Labour and the Greens share similar views about how the National government is failing Aucklanders.

"We’re really looking forward to talking to locals in Mt Albert about the National Party’s dismal record on housing, health, transport, and crime. It’s just a shame that National isn’t prepared to front up to the Mt Albert community and explain their record.

"Labour will be taking nothing for granted and intends to earn a new mandate for our Mt Albert candidate by talking to the local community and focussing on how a Labour-led government can build a better New Zealand."

Nominations for Labour’s candidate to contest the Mt Albert by-election close on 12 January.