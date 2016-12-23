Nikki Kaye confirmed for National in Auckland Central

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 15:34

Hon Nikki Kaye MP has been confirmed as National’s candidate for the Auckland Central electorate for the 2017 General Election.

Ms Kaye first entered Parliament at the 2008 election, winning Auckland Central for the National Party for the first time in New Zealand's history. She subsequently won the seat again in 2011 and 2014.

Along with her role as local MP, she currently serves as Minister of Youth and Associate Minister of Education in Bill English’s National-led Government.

"I am delighted to be confirmed as the National Party candidate for Auckland central for 2017. I love this electorate, its communities and businesses, and am as committed as ever to representing it and getting results," Ms Kaye says.

"Having been diagnosed with breast cancer, the last few months have been tough and I am so grateful for the support of my family, friends and the National Party.

"I have also been completely overwhelmed with the support I have received from Auckland Central constituents during this time. I decided to stand again as I believe there is still so much more that I can do to improve the lives of the people of Auckland Central."

Auckland Central electorate is one of the youngest and most diverse electorates in NZ. It is also one of the most diverse to serve from a geographical perspective, including the rural areas on Great Barrier, to high density living with thousands of apartments in central Auckland, to the villas and shops of Ponsonby and Herne Bay.

"Since I was elected in 2008 I have campaigned each term on progressing a range of local and national projects for Auckland Central. I am very proud of the progress we have made," Ms Kaye says.

"Over the last two years some of the initiatives progressed for Auckland Central include:

The Government announcing a significant funding commitment to the City Rail Link and the beginning of construction. This is a project I have supported and advocated for since 2009.

Progress on reform of the Unit Titles Act; affecting many people in the electorate living in apartments. I advocated strongly with a group of property professionals for changes to the law.

$40 million property investment for Waiheke Schools (Waiheke High School and Te Huruhi School).

The opening of the Aotea Conservation Park and re-opening of the Aotea Track on Great Barrier Island.

Redevelopments at Bayfield School ($12 million) and Freemans Bay School ($19 million) as well as the $79 million redevelopment at Western Springs College (while not in the electorate it is an important secondary school for Auckland Central residents).

$88 million package of cycleways benefiting Auckland and Auckland Central.

Rollout of ultra-fast broadband on Waiheke Island recently completed. This is hugely important for social and economic progress for residents and businesses on the island.

Improved cell reception for Great Barrier Island with a new cell site going live this year in the north of the island.

"This year my office and I have dealt with more than 10,000 constituency queries or issues by people and organisations. These issues are diverse as they can cover people living in apartments to people living in more isolated parts of Great Barrier Island.

"Through these queries, my constituency clinics and the thousands of doors I have knocked on, constituents have raised issues with me that have led to me advocating and delivering policies or projects. One of the beautiful things about our country is the ability for so many people to access Members of Parliament to personally advocate on issues.

"I am proud of the projects progressed in Auckland Central, such as significant investment in transport and education infrastructure, there is still so much more to do. Areas like central Auckland and Waiheke island are home to huge numbers of residents but are also popular tourist destinations. We need to continue to invest in world class infrastructure and services.

"Over the coming year I will be continuing to work on a range of projects including improving ferry infrastructure and services for Waiheke Island and access to better services for central Auckland residents.

"It is a privilege to be the MP for Auckland Central. I look forward to continuing to work hard and deliver for the people of Auckland Central, and for all New Zealanders in Bill English’s strong, stable National-led Government."

Further details of some of Nikki and National’s local and ministerial achievements can be found at www.nikkikaye.co.nz.