Second wananga for the proposed Maori Land Service

MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell announces the second round of nation-wide wÄnanga on the proposed MÄori Land Services starting 23 January 2017.
The MÄori Land Service team held the first wÄnanga during September and October 2016. Those wÄnanga were part of the engagement with MÄori owners and trustees to hear their views and aspirations for their whenua and also for the proposed MÄori Land Service.
"At the previous round of wÄnanga the voices of the MÄori land owners were loud and clear. Our MÄori land owners’ call for the further protection and retention of their whenua, the Bill strengthens that. Our MÄori land owners’ call for easier decision making, the Bill and the MÄori Land Service enable that. Our MÄori land owners’ call for expert advice and support, the Whenua Fund and the MÄori Land Service provides for that," says Minister Flavell.
The Bill describes the new MÄori Land Service as providing vital administrative services to land owners. The MÄori Land Service will be one point of service currently provided by three agencies - the MÄori Land Court, Te Puni KÅkiri and LINZ.
The new service could help land owners choose an appropriate governance structure for their needs and to transition to the new entity. It could also register decisions about governance and land utilisation, support dispute resolution and maintain records of MÄori land ownership and titles.
"The second round of wÄnanga is taking the proposed services, their delivery and the design of the proposed MÄori Land Service back to the people".
The wÄnanga will be held between 23 January and 5 February 2017.
