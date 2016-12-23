Second wananga for the proposed Maori Land Service

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 15:57

MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell announces the second round of nation-wide wÄnanga on the proposed MÄori Land Services starting 23 January 2017.

The MÄori Land Service team held the first wÄnanga during September and October 2016. Those wÄnanga were part of the engagement with MÄori owners and trustees to hear their views and aspirations for their whenua and also for the proposed MÄori Land Service.

"At the previous round of wÄnanga the voices of the MÄori land owners were loud and clear. Our MÄori land owners’ call for the further protection and retention of their whenua, the Bill strengthens that. Our MÄori land owners’ call for easier decision making, the Bill and the MÄori Land Service enable that. Our MÄori land owners’ call for expert advice and support, the Whenua Fund and the MÄori Land Service provides for that," says Minister Flavell.

The Bill describes the new MÄori Land Service as providing vital administrative services to land owners. The MÄori Land Service will be one point of service currently provided by three agencies - the MÄori Land Court, Te Puni KÅkiri and LINZ.

The new service could help land owners choose an appropriate governance structure for their needs and to transition to the new entity. It could also register decisions about governance and land utilisation, support dispute resolution and maintain records of MÄori land ownership and titles.

"The second round of wÄnanga is taking the proposed services, their delivery and the design of the proposed MÄori Land Service back to the people".

The wÄnanga will be held between 23 January and 5 February 2017.