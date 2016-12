Second wananga for the proposed Maori Land Service

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 15:57

Māori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell announces the second round of nation-wide wānanga on the proposed Māori Land Services starting 23 January 2017.

The Māori Land Service team held the first wānanga during September and October 2016. Those wānanga were part of the engagement with Māori owners and trustees to hear their views and aspirations for their whenua and also for the proposed Māori Land Service.

"At the previous round of wānanga the voices of the Māori land owners were loud and clear. Our Māori land owners’ call for the further protection and retention of their whenua, the Bill strengthens that. Our Māori land owners’ call for easier decision making, the Bill and the Māori Land Service enable that. Our Māori land owners’ call for expert advice and support, the Whenua Fund and the Māori Land Service provides for that," says Minister Flavell.

The Bill describes the new Māori Land Service as providing vital administrative services to land owners. The Māori Land Service will be one point of service currently provided by three agencies - the Māori Land Court, Te Puni Kōkiri and LINZ.

The new service could help land owners choose an appropriate governance structure for their needs and to transition to the new entity. It could also register decisions about governance and land utilisation, support dispute resolution and maintain records of Māori land ownership and titles.

"The second round of wānanga is taking the proposed services, their delivery and the design of the proposed Māori Land Service back to the people".

The wānanga will be held between 23 January and 5 February 2017.