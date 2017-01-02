Too few will see Serena Williams live on TV - NZ First

Monday, 2 January, 2017 - 06:40

One of the greatest stars in world sport, Serena Williams, will grace Auckland tennis courts at the ASB Classic beginning today but most Kiwis will not be able to see her in action, says New Zealand First Sport and Recreation Spokesperson Clayton Mitchell.

"At best, all they will be able to do is see her on highlights or news reports or some other truncated coverage which will be delayed.

"Most people cannot afford to pay for TV broadcasts. Let’s face it, Kiwi taxpayers built state television and each year pour millions of dollars into sport and recreation yet they are expected to pay again just to watch their favourite sport.

"This is unacceptable and more so when you consider that other countries, including Australia, the UK and many in Europe, make sure their citizens can see their top sports events live.

"The same should be happening in New Zealand and New Zealand First wants changes to the Broadcasting Act to make this happen.

"It’s about giving Kiwis a fair go and encouraging children and adults to get out and play sport," says Mr Mitchell.