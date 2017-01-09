Peter Dunne thanks Fire Service chief executive for service

Monday, 9 January, 2017 - 11:00

Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne today thanked Chief Executive and National Commander of the New Zealand Fire Service (NZFS) Paul Baxter for his 35 years work with New Zealand’s fire services.

Mr Baxter has been appointed Commissioner of Fire and Rescue New South Wales (NSW), Australia's largest urban fire and rescue service.

"Paul’s leadership and commitment has been critical in ensuring New Zealand’s fire services are ready for the significant transformation ahead.

"Paul began as a volunteer before serving as a firefighter with the Royal New Zealand Air Force and has been remained passionate and committed to New Zealand’s fire services throughout his career.

"I would like to thank Paul for all his hard work preparing an organisation for transformation to better meet the needs of our communities and the firefighters that serve them, but also congratulate him on his new and exciting role in Sydney.

"I appreciate Paul’s work on the Vision 2020 initiative.

"This project has started the important process of engaging meaningfully with the workforce and bringing them together."

The Board of the NZFS will announce a fixed term appointment of a Chief Executive and National Commander to ensure stability through to 30 June this year, pending the appointment of a permanent Chief Executive of Fire and Emergency New Zealand effective from 1 July. Paul will take up his new role once the transition of his replacement has been completed.