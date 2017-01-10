'Cross-party approach needed as homeownership hits new low'

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 11:21

New data showing homeownership has hit a record low shows the need for political parties to come together to enact Labour’s KiwiBuild and Healthy Home Bills, which are currently before Parliament, says Leader of the Opposition Andrew Little.

Statistics New Zealand Dwelling and Household Estimates data released today puts the homeownership rate at 63.2% - the lowest level since the 61.2% recorded in the 1951 census.

Andrew Little’s Healthy Homes Guarantee Bill, which requires all rentals to be warm, dry, and healthy to live in, passed its first reading and is due back before the House soon. Kelvin Davis’ Housing Corporation (Affordable Housing Development) Amendment Bill, requires the government to implement Labour’s KiwiBuild policy to build 100,000 affordable homes and is due for its first reading.

"With more and more Kiwis locked out of owning their own home and stuck renting, it’s time for Parliament to come together and solve the crisis.

"The Kiwi dream of owning your own place is slipping away. The public is sick of the political game-playing and lack of progress on the housing crisis.

"National’s new leader has the chance to put partisanship to one side and back Labour’s plan to fix the housing crisis.

"Our policies are ready and about to be voted on by Parliament. All parties should back them. If we work together, we can fix the housing crisis.

"If National obstructs our policies for political reasons, they will be condemning more and more Kiwi families to never owning their own home and living in unhealthy rentals," says Andrew Little.