Motorcyclists deserve safety they’ve paid for - Moroney

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 12:08

Motorcyclists deserve an explanation from the Government about why just one fifth of the money they have been charged has been spent on safety while the carnage continues on the roads, says Labour’s ACC and Transport Spokesperson Sue Moroney.

Labour today revealed information showing $15.1m had been collected in an additional motorcycle safety levy introduced in 2010, but just $2.9m had been spent on initiatives by July 2016.

"When I see that motorcyclists were 26% of the deaths from the horrific official holiday road toll this summer, I can understand the anger they feel over the lack of progress while they continue to pay the price in both money and lives.

"It can take a few years to get new projects up and running, but this Government has already had six years to make better use of this fund.

"The argument that they will now increase spending on motorcycle safety initiatives is cold comfort for those who have lost loved ones or had their lives shattered through motorcycle accidents over that time.

"I have recently been approached by injured motorcyclists frustrated at the lack of an awareness campaign on motorcycles aimed at other road users - this important measure is long-overdue.

"Motorcyclists rightly expect this dedicated levy to be spent on their safety and not siphoned off into other projects," says Sue Moroney.

See: Written questions numbers 13977 (2016) and 13978 (2016)