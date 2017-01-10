Nominations opening for regional council Hamilton seat by-election

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 14:52

Potential candidates are being urged to put their names forward for the vacant Hamilton constituency seat on Waikato Regional Council.

Nominations open this coming Monday 16 January for the by-election which follows the death from illness of Cr Lois Livingston late last year.

"We encourage people to stand to help make the mighty Waikato region the best it can be," said chief executive Vaughan Payne.

"Being on the regional council is an incredible opportunity to make decisions on a wide range of important issues affecting the 440,000 people living in the Waikato. It’s a chance to help forge an exciting future for the Waikato so it can be enjoyed for generations to come," said Mr Payne.

The council provides governance and management of the natural resources on which the regional economy relies. It also provides protection against flooding to safeguard people and billions of dollars worth of urban property, productive land and national highways. Biosecurity, biodiversity, emergency management and transport services are other parts of the council’s role.

The nomination period closes at noon on Monday 13 February. If an election is required, voting documents will be distributed from Monday 20 March, with voting closing at noon on election day Tuesday 11 April. An official declaration of the result is due by Sunday 16 April.

Detailed information on standing for the vacant seat is available at www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/elections. That site also has links to information on enrolling for the elections.