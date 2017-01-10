'King-hitters' found guilty should be locked up - NZ First

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 15:32

The attacker of George Siaosi who tragically died last week should be doing serious jail time, says New Zealand First and Northland Member of Parliament, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Mr Siaosi was ‘king-hit’ by 18-year-old Pelepesite Poai in 2015 leaving Mr Siaosi unable to talk, walk or eat.

"All that Poai received for the attack was one year’s home detention, 300 hours community work and he was ordered to pay Mr Siaosi $1000.

"This is far too light.

"New Zealand First wants to send a message that our society will no longer tolerate ‘king-hits.’

"We will ensure that a ‘king-hit’ punch is defined in law as ‘an event that is unexpected and unprovoked but of such force to the head that it is likely to cause incapacitation, injury or death.’

"Anyone found guilty of a king-hit should be sentenced to a minimum of eight years if the victim is killed," Mr Peters says.