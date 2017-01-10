NZ rallies for imprisoned Chilean activist

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 19:58

Auckland Peace Action (APA) and Racial Equity Aotearoa (REA) are calling on the Chilean government to release political prisoner and indigenous activist Francisca Linconao. She is a traditional spiritual leader of the Mapuche people and is currently under house arrest. Linconao’s treatment has been criticised by many international human rights organisations including Amnesty International.

International craft artisan and activist Camila Larsen will be chairing a public meeting in solidarity with Francisca Linconao in Auckland this Thursday. During the meeting participants will be crocheting a guñelve flag, and comparing the indigenous struggles of Chile and Aotearoa.

Racial Equity Aotearoa spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez March said " We support and stand in solidarity with the Mapuche people and their fight for sovereignty. The struggle against militarisation of indigenous land is one that is shared across the world, including here in Aotearoa."

Francisca Linconao has been accused of murder on flimsy evidence and is being held on a long pre-trial detention under the Pinochet-era anti-terror law, which makes due process impossible.

Artisan Camila Larsen said "Many people in Chile have been using textile crafts to show their solidarity with machi Francisca Linconao."