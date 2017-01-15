Rangiora Police show Dan Rosewarne what it is like at the 'coal face'

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 07:40

Labour Candidate for Waimakariri Dan Rosewarne recently got the opportunity to jump in on an evening shift with the Rangiora Police. Dan said, "It was fantastic seeing first hand their high level of professionalism and dedication to the community. "With the shortfall in mental health funding across the Canterbury region it is often our police that have to deal with the negative consequences" said Dan.

"With over 600 building consents issued in Waimakariri last year alone, resourcing for police in North Canterbury has not kept up with population growth".

That is why Labour will:

-Fund 1000 more police officers and the resources they need to make our communities safer.

-Work with police o tackle increasing numbers of assaults, sexual assaults, burglaries, robberies, as well as methamphetamine supply.

-Labour will bring the police to population level back to below 1 to 500.

Dan looks forward to campaigning hard for police resourcing leading up to this years election.