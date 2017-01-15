Data sharing boosts NZ-China trade advantage

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 08:16

A newly launched joint data sharing system between New Zealand and Chinese Customs will give kiwi exporters a competitive advantage, says Customs Minister Nicky Wagner.

"Having the Joint Electronic Verification System operational gives New Zealand a big advantage over other exporters to China as we are only the second country in the world to have this sort of system in place with them.

"JEVS makes the customs process simpler to accelerate border clearance, provide greater assurance over goods, and decrease the risk of goods being held up due to minor issues.

"The new joint system automatically sends New Zealand’s Certificate of Origin data to China electronically. A Certificate of Origin is important because it allows overseas clients to claim tariff benefits.

"It will give New Zealand businesses the opportunity to maximise our Free Trade Agreement with China while minimising the risk of goods being held up at the border," Ms Wagner says.