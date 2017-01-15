Labour: Romy Udanga selected for Nth Shore

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 10:53

Romy Udanga has been selected as the North Shore Labour Party candidate for the 2017 General Election.

"I am pleased to be Labour’s candidate for the 2017 election and I look forward to representing all of the North Shore electorate as well as the voices of ethnic communities in Parliament," said Romy Udanga.

Romy who was born in the Philippines and migrated to New Zealand in 2007 has been a university lecturer, training officer at ASEAN level and editor with various domestic and international publications.

Labour’s President, Prof Nigel Haworth, said: "Romy joins our growing list of energetic and fresh candidates who will stand for Labour in 2017. Our focus is on electing a strong, Labour-led government next year that will rise to the challenge, back the Kiwi Dream and build a better New Zealand."