Elecorate issues still priority despite ministerial appointments - Dean

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 19:11

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has begun the political year by reassuring her constituents that they will still be her top priority, despite new ministerial roles for her this year.

Mrs Dean has been appointed Commerce and Consumer Affairs and Small Business Minister, and Associate ACC and Local Government Minister, and despite the increased responsibilities she said her electorate work was still very much to the front of her mind.

"It’s the people of my electorate who have got me to where I am today and I’m determined to ensure that they continue to get my support.

"I am proud of the work that I have done for communities across the Waitaki electorate in the past decade and I want to reassure people that the local issues that matter the most to them will still be given my full attention.

"In fact, I believe that my knowledge of the regions will be an asset to me at a national level when it comes to making decisions."

Mrs Dean was first elected to Parliament in 2005.